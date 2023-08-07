Woman, 66, dies and five injured in Perthshire fire
- Published
A 66-year-old woman has died and five people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Perth and Kinross.
The incident happened at a two-storey detached property in College Place in Methven at about 23:05 on Friday.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said four appliances and a height vehicle attended the incident.
The identity of the woman has not been released and a joint police and fire investigation has been launched.