Woman found dead on A90 in Dundee named
- Published
A 28-year-old Dundee woman whose body was found on a busy city road has been named as Kimberly Bruce or Milne.
Police were called to a report of a woman who had been struck by vehicles on the carriageway on the A90 Kingsway West, near Macalpine Road on 27 July.
Ms Bruce or Milne was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they were keen to speak to the occupants of a small white car, and a dark Peugeot Partner or similar-looking car.
Sgt Gordon Dickson said: "Both of these vehicles were seen on the road around those times and I would ask the occupants to come forward as they may have witnessed something vital to our inquiry."
Officers have appealed to anyone in the area between 22:30 and 22:40 on 27 July to come forward.
The road was closed for more than two days while police carried out an investigation.