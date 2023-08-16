Former BBC employee died after being hit by bus in Blanefield
A former BBC employee has been named as the passenger who died after being struck by a bus he had just got off.
Alistair Boath, 64, was critically injured in the incident in the village of Blanefield, north of Glasgow.
Officers are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, which happened shortly before midnight on 31 July.
Mr Boath, who had worked as a senior recording operator, died at the scene of the accident on Glasgow Road.
Police said he he lived in the Strathblane area.
In a statement his family said: "We are devastated by the loss of Alistair who was well known in the area and was loved by family, friends, and former colleagues at the BBC, where he worked for many years.
"We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time and would like to thank everyone for their kind words."
Sgt Ruth Aitchison said: "Our thoughts remain with Alistair's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash."
She urged anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.