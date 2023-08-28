Pensioner who died following Forfar crash named
A pensioner who died following a crash in Forfar on Friday has been named.
Brian Mollison, 84, from Kirriemuir, died in hospital following the crash on Kirriemuir Road at about 07:55.
In a statement, Mr Mollison's family said they were trying to come to terms with "this sudden and tragic loss".
They also gave their "heartfelt thanks" to the members of public and emergency services who had helped Mr Mollison at the scene and later at Ninewells Hospital.
Police have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Mr Mollison was driving a Skoda Citigo. No other vehicles were involved.
The road was closed for about four-and-a half-hours.
