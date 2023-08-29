NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan to retire
- Published
The chief executive of heavily-criticised NHS Forth Valley has announced she plans to retire.
Cathie Cowan has been in charge of the health board since 2017.
The Scottish government has had "oversight" of NHS Forth Valley since November last year in a bid to tackle problems with out-of-hours services and unscheduled care.
The board later apologised after a report highlighted serious issues and concerns at its flagship hospital.
The Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) report noted "limited improvement and in some cases a deterioration" in safe delivery of care at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert since April.
It saw some patients waiting 25 hours for transfer to a ward, and "unsafe practice around medicines governance".
NHS Forth Valley said last December that the report recognised the "extreme pressures" being experienced across the hospital.
In a statement on Tuesday, the health board said: "After five years of leading NHS Forth Valley, Cathie Cowan, chief executive, confirmed today that she plans to retire. Arrangements will now be made to recruit her successor in due course."
Ms Cowan was previously chief executive of NHS Orkney.