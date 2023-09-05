Butterfly breed returns to Stirlingshire after 100-year absence
A once locally extinct butterfly has returned to Stirlingshire after a 100-year absence.
The Northern Brown Argus was previously found throughout the Ochil Hills, but due to habitat loss was believed to be extinct in the region.
A volunteer from Butterfly Conservation found a Northern Brown Argus in her garden in Blairlogie, just inside the Stirlingshire border.
A search of a nearby hillside then uncovered a few small colonies.
The Northern Brown Argus is now confirmed to be breeding at the site.
Butterfly Conservation's David Hill said the discovery was a "once-in-a-lifetime event."
He said: "The re-emergence of a previously locally extinct species in its former habitat is incredibly special and rare.
"We're committed to protecting the Northern Brown Argus and helping it to thrive, with hopes that it will spread across its former home and stretch right across the Ochil Hills once again."
The species is mostly found across Scotland and requires short grassland managed by light-grazing to thrive.
The State of UK Butterflies Report in 2022 said the Northern Brown Argus suffered a 58% decline in abundance between 1979 and 2019.