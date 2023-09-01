Man charged with murder after woman's death in Falkirk crash
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 27-year-old woman in a crash in Falkirk.
Amy Rose Wilson died following the incident on New Carron Road on 29 July.
Andrew Gregoire, 27, from London, is accused of murder along with nine other charges including attempted murder, conspiracy, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Steven Hornsby, 53, from Canvey Island, is accused of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Both men appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
Mr Gregoire is also accused of attempted robbery, assault, threatening behaviour, vandalism, having a knife, and carrying an offensive weapon.
Extra police were brought into the courtroom for the hearing, and each accused appeared separately in private. Both men made no plea.
After brief hearings, Sheriff Maryam Labaki continued the case for further examination and remanded the men in custody.
They will appear in court again within eight days and a third man is expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the same incident.
Miss Wilson, who was originally from Newcastle but had been living in Bo'ness, Falkirk, was the driver of a silver Vauxhall Vectra which was in collision with a black Volkswagen Tiguan at about 18:10.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and a 22-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital.
A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.