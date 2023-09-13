Falkirk Helix: Home of the Kelpies celebrates 10th birthday
A Falkirk park has been praised for bringing a multimillion-pound tourism boost to the area on its 10th anniversary.
The Helix, home of the Kelpies, has attracted millions of visitors since it opened on 14 September, 2013.
The idea to transform a piece of little-used grassland near the eastern end of the Forth and Clyde Canal into an eco-park was first mooted in 2003.
Last year, more than 850,000 people visited the attraction.
The area now boasts 30km (18.6 miles) of paths connecting 17 communities and the iconic Clydesdale horse structures.
Glasgow-born artist Andy Scott completed the sculptures in November 2013, two months after The Helix celebrated its opening.
Jim Millar, a former tour guide at The Kelpies, told BBC Scotland News that the park had already made a difference.
"It's been brilliant for the area," he said, "And it's great to see Falkirk getting something."
He added: "Where this was a former industrial town - some people would even say a run down industrial town - it's changing."
"We have a new industry in Falkirk, the tourism industry, and that's what's going to bring people into the town and give people a lift."
While The Kelpies may be the eye-catching centrepiece of The Helix, biodiversity and nature are at its heart.
John Mills has volunteered at the park for seven years, helping to build animal habitats like bird boxes and hibernacula amphibian homes for frogs and newts.
He believes The Helix has brought benefits not just for tourists but also for locals who now have access to the green space.
"I worked in an office for many years so to suddenly be out in the great outdoors is great," said John.
"It's great in many ways - health wise and good for your mental health as well."
John would like to see the park expand its biodiversity projects and is looking forward to working on beehives in the near future.
"I would like to see it continue to evolve, new ideas to introduce fresh species," he said.
"I think certainly it's on the right road because they've done a tremendous job up until now."
A recent report for Falkirk Council on tourism strategy underlines how important the sector has become to the area.
Last year visitors spent over £137m - more than a 70% increase from 2012, the year before The Helix opened.
Visitor numbers are up by more than 30% in the same time period and employment has grown by over 16%.
In 2019, before the pandemic, those figures were more than 52% and 34% respectively.
Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: "The Helix is an amazing attraction and outdoor space that offers excitement, leisure and events that attract people from across Scotland, the UK and internationally.
"Along with other venues and locations in the Falkirk area, we are confident that its value to our local economy will continue to grow."