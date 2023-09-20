Man on trial accused of murdering Claire Inglis in Stirling
- Published
A 28-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering his partner at her home in Stirling.
Prosecutors allege Christopher McGowan repeatedly struck 28-year-old Claire Inglis on the head and body, seized her by the neck, and compressed her neck.
He is also accused of burning her with a lighter, striking her on the head with a screwdriver, and forcing a tissue down her throat.
Mr McGowan denies murdering Ms Inglis at her flat on 28 November 2021.
He has lodged a special defence of self-defence.
Mr McGowan is also accused of a breach of the peace, being concerned in the supply of Etizolam and a breach of a bail curfew.
All the charges were allegedly committed while Mr McGowan was on bail.
The case before judge Michael O'Grady continues at the High Court in Stirling.