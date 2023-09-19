M9 crash victim was a 'normal family man', inquiry hears
An inquiry has heard that it was out of character for a man who was found dead in his car to not be in touch with his family.
John Yuill, 28 and his partner Lamara Bell, 25 died after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling in 2015.
It was three days after a member of the public reported seeing a crashed vehicle that police discovered them.
Police have admitted failures in its system contributed to the death of Ms Bell who survived the initial crash.
John Yuill was dead inside the car when it was discovered.
His father, Gordon Yuill told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) that he reported his son missing on the evening of Sunday 5 July 2015.
He said he had last seen his son the previous evening when he was leaving to go on a camping trip with his partner Lamara Bell and three others at Loch Earn.
Mr Yuill told the court that during his call with police he said: "I see my son every day and he contacts me every day."
He described his son as "very loving" and "hardworking", describing him as a "normal family man" who was very close to his mum.
During the call, Mr Yuill asked if his son was in custody. He said there was a warrant out for his son's arrest as he had failed to attend a previous court hearing in relation to a minor breach of the peace.
Following his call to the police, a missing person investigation was launched, while a similar investigation was under way for Lamara Bell.
The father said he sent a photo of a blue Renault Clio as well as a picture of Ms Bell to police the following afternoon to assist them.
When officers finally attended the crash scene on Wednesday 8 July Mr Yuill was already dead. Ms Bell was alive but died in hospital four days later.
The hearing was told how Mr Yuill went to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert where his son's body had been taken.
He said he was told the crashed car had been reported to police on the Sunday but for some "unknown reason" the call had not been acted upon.
'Individual failure'
An apology from Sir Stephen House, former chief constable of Police Scotland, was read to the inquiry.It read: "Firstly we wish to apologise to the families of John Yuill and Lamara Bell and to the people of Scotland for an individual failure in our service."
He went on to say that he understood the concerns being raised surrounding the handling of the incident.He said that prior to 11:30 on 5 July a member of the public contacted police. The call was answered in six seconds and taken by an experienced officer and the relevant details were given.
"For reasons yet to be established this call was not entered on our police system," the statement said.He said: "Shortly before 10:00 on 8 July, a second call was made. It was answered, recorded and allocated to operating teams who located Mr Yuill and Ms Bell."
The FAI at Falkirk Sheriff Court is expected to last six weeks.