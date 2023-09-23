Hundreds join march in Falkirk for Scottish independence
Hundreds of independence supporters have marched through the streets of Falkirk in support of independence.
The march, organised by All Under One Banner, was due to culminate in a rally in Callendar Park but it was cancelled at short notice.
Former SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes had been due to speak at the event.
Independence supporters on motorbikes and on foot where joined by a pipe band during the march.
Shortly before the event, organisers posted on X, formerly Twitter that the rally at the end had been cancelled due to a family bereavement.
They added: "Let's make the Edinburgh Rally great on 7 October."
The march however, went ahead as planned with nationalists waving Saltires as they made their way from Glenfuir Road to Seaton Place.
In May, All Under One Banner held a rally in Glasgow on the day of King Charles III's coronation.
Another event is planned for Edinburgh in two weeks' time.