Teenager jailed for sexual offences against children in Dundee
A 19-year-old man has been jailed for five years for serious sexual offences against two children in Dundee.
Brandon Wallace was also handed a further three years extended sentence at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Wallace was found guilty in May of offences which took place between June 2017 and June 2020.
Police Scotland Det Con David Scott said the teenager would now face the consequences of his "deplorable behaviour".
He added: "I hope this provides some form of comfort for his victims."
The officer said the force was committed to thoroughly investigating such crimes and urged anyone with concerns to come forward.
