Environmental campaigners have set up what they describe as a "climate camp" in the Vale of Neath to highlight issues surrounding the use of fossil fuels.

The group say they will be holding five days of workshops, discussions and direct action on the issue of sustainable energy.

The camp has been sited near Dyffryn Cellwen, north of Glynneath.

Organisers say around 20 people have already arrived at the camp.

Jill Lloyd from Climate Camp Cymru said: "Our current economic system is based on an addiction to fossil fuels and on maximising profit at the expense of people and the environment.

"We need green jobs for Wales, not dirty destruction."