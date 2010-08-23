A 50-year-old woman who used a cooking knife in a bid to murder her husband at their home in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, has been sent to hospital indefinitely.

Shafia Sofan was previously found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

Sofan attacked Mohammed Abdul Sofan as he sat watching television at their home in March.

She was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court under Section 41 of the 1983 Mental Health Act.

Her trial at Swansea had heard that Sofan had attacked her husband "without warning" using a traditional Pakistani botie knife with a 63cm (25in) curved blade.

He suffered head injuries but managed to push her out of the house and call emergency services as she tried to smash down a back door with an axe to get back in.

Giving evidence, Mr Sofan said his wife had told him she was going to kill him.

The court heard he had spent three months in Bangladesh without his wife prior to the attack on 11 March, 2010, and had contracted to marry another woman, although no marriage had taken place.