Eye services moving from HM Stanley Hospital to Abergele
Health officials say a change in eye services for patients in north Wales will mean a new unit can provide some of the latest technology.
Eye surgery is moving from HM Stanley Hospital in St Asaph to Abergele Hospital in Conwy county.
Health chiefs say that will allow the service to expand.
Emergency treatment will be carried out there but there will not be a walk-in casualty service.
Patients needing urgent help are asked to phone the triage nurse to book a time slot.
Out of hours emergencies should attend the emergency department at Glan Clwyd Hospital.
The new unit will provide eye services to the residents of Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire.
Eye services have been provided at HM Stanley Hospital for almost 60 years, with the final surgery there on Thursday.