North Wales policing: Commissioner Roddick's priority aims
- Published
The priorities of the police and crime commissioner for north Wales over the next five years have been explained to the area's police and crime panel.
Winston Roddick told the meeting in Conwy he wants his comments published monthly on crime statistics, and a specialist unit to tackle rape.
All commissioners are required to set out their plans.
Mr Roddick also announced he is going to appoint a deputy and will be inviting CVs.
The deputy will have a key role in commissioning arrangements and management of grant funding, and in creating community relationships, he said.
At the meeting assistant chief constable Gareth Pritchard said victim-based crime had fallen, but incidents of rape had increased as had sexual offences.
Mr Pritchard said that later this year a six-strong dedicated rape team would be set up led by a woman detective inspector.
In his Police and Crime Plan, published earlier this month, Mr Roddick said he "will play a key role in listening to communities to find out what their issues and problems are and to ensure that the service needs they recognise within themselves are brought to the attention of the chief officer team in North Wales Police".
He also said: "I shall carry out an annual survey to find out in a more scientific way, how we are progressing towards our aims.
"Prior to commissioning the first survey I will consult with the public to refine the questions."
He also refers to the need to cut death and injury on roads in north Wales.
Earlier this year, Mr Roddick increased the force's funding from council tax by 3.98%.
In his first budget since his election in November 2012, he said the increase of 17p per week for Band D council tax payers would provide another 51 police officers.