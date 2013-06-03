Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption British Transport Police released the footage to find the person concerned

A 14-year-old boy from Newport has been interviewed by police after railway station CCTV captured images of someone running in front of a departing train.

The footage showed a person jumping off a platform and darting in front of the train at Crosskeys station, Caerphilly county, in a futile bid to get on it.

British Transport Police (BTP) had released the footage in an appeal for help in identifying the person.

It said the teenager had been interviewed and reported for trespass.

A BTP spokesman said: "Following a media appeal, a 14-year-old boy from Newport has been interviewed and reported for an offence of trespass in relation to an incident at Crosskeys rail station on Wednesday, 15 May."