Dense fog causes travel disruption across parts of Wales
- Published
Dense fog across parts of Wales led to difficult driving conditions and delayed flights on Tuesday morning.
The Met Office which gave a yellow "be aware" warning said patchy dense fog reduced visibility to 50 metres in parts of mid, south and west Wales.
Although it was expected to have cleared during the morning, flights were delayed at Cardiff Airport.
Flights to Anglesey, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Dublin were delayed, and the Malaga flight was on hold.
Areas affected included Powys, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Newport, Torfaen, Bridgend, Caerphilly and Cardiff.
It was also be visible in Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Vale of Glamorgan, Ceredigion and Swansea.
