Katherine Jenkins engaged to director Andrew Levitas
Singer Katherine Jenkins has become engaged to American film director and artist Andrew Levitas.
Their relationship became public last month when he accompanied her to Buckingham Palace to collect her OBE.
She was reported as being "thrilled and surprised" by Levitas's proposal last week.
The Neath-born mezzo-soprano was previously engaged to Cardiff-born TV presenter Gethin Jones before their split in 2011.
Jenkins, 33, was with Levitas, 36, when she collected her OBE in March for her services to music and charity work.
The singer, who has performed for royalty on many occasions, said last year she was "incredibly humbled" to be named in the New Year's Honours list.
She is a trustee of the British Forces Foundation and towards the end of last year travelled with the organisation to Afghanistan to entertain troops.
Since launching her career in 2004, she has sold more than seven million albums.
Earlier this year she announced she was to return to the record company that helped launch her singing career 10 years ago.
The deal with Universal-owned Decca Records covers three albums.