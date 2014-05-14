Opposition to fire service control room merger

The two fire services are to be based at South Wales Police headquarters

Plans to merge three emergency service control rooms in south Wales in a bid to save £1m a year have come under attack.

Fire service control rooms for mid and west Wales and south Wales are to join and relocate to South Wales Police's headquarters in Bridgend.

But councillors in Carmarthenshire opposed the move at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Fire Brigades Union had said it was "deeply concerned" about the plans.

Later, Mid and West Wales Fire Service issued a statement saying the project was to merge its and South Wales fire service's control teams at the new centre and not replace them, ensuring that both staffs' skills and experience are maintained.

"The emergency services involved in this project are committed to continuing to improve the levels of emergency services provided to the people of Wales, whilst also recognising their public duty to spend money wisely," the statement added.