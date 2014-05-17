Service for Afghanistan air crash soldier Oliver Thomas
A Welsh soldier killed in a helicopter accident in Afghanistan has been remembered at a special service.
Lance Corporal Oliver Thomas, 26, from Brecon, was one of five servicemen who died in the crash on a routine flight in Kandahar province on 26 April.
He was a reservist with the Intelligence Corps, on special leave from his job as a researcher for Liberal Democrat MP Roger Williams.
The service of thanksgiving was held in Kington, Herefordshire.
A private funeral took place in Hereford on Friday.
An investigation is continuing into the accident, which the Ministry of Defence said happened during "a routine flight".
Captain Thomas Clarke, of Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, Warrant Officer Class 2 Spencer Faulkner and Cpl James Walters, all from the Army Air Corps, also died, along with RAF intelligence officer Flt Lt Rakesh Chauhan.
Mr Williams, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, paid his own tribute to L/Cpl Thomas at the service.
"He took to parliament very well he enjoyed the rough a tumble of politics but he was also a very caring and compassionate person," said the MP.
"He was so generous to people and was able to take people on and give them the support that they needed."
The funeral of Captain Clarke is to take place in Cowbridge on Monday.