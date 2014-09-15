BBC News

A third of Welsh businesses plan to increase spending

media captionRhodri Evans of the FSB said tourism businesses were particularly confident

Almost a third of Welsh small and medium sized businesses plan to boost spending in the next year.

A Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) survey for the third quarter of 2014 shows 28% of firms plan to increase capital investment - money spent on assets such as land and machinery.

This is a sharp rise from 10% in the previous quarter.

FSB Wales policy unit chairwoman Janet Jones said: "This is a positive sign for the Welsh economy."

Also, 5% of businesses questioned said they had recruited staff in the past three months and 15% said they had seen a rise in profits during the quarter.

However, Welsh businesses are less positive about the short-term future.

Just 23% said they are optimistic about the coming three months, compared to the UK-wide figure of 41%.

FSB Wales Policy Advisor Josh Miles said: "That is hardly surprising given the difficult times that so many business owners in Wales have faced in the wake of the economic crisis."

