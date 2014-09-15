Woman airlifted from cruise ship off Pembrokeshire coast
An 83-year-old woman has been airlifted from a cruise ship off the Pembrokeshire coast.
The passenger, who had breathing difficulties, was airlifted by an RAF Sea King helicopter to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
Milford Haven Coastguard said the mayday call was made when the 1,000 passenger ship Boudicca was off St Ann's Head at 09:20 BST on Monday.
The ship was travelling from Spain to Belfast at the time of the emergency.
