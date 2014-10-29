Your Pictures: Photos from Wales

Your Pictures: Photos from WalesPublished29 October 2014SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Outside St Fagans National History Museum in Cardiff. As seen by Lisa Wilmot from Cardiff.Image caption, Mountains in Cwm Idwal, Snowdonia. As seen by Pat Penketh from Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan.Image caption, The beach at Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire. As seen by Vernon Jones from Caerphilly.Image caption, The last night of the fair at Porthcawl in Bridgend. Taken by Roger Hathaway.Image caption, Cardigan Bay as seen from Aberdyfi, Gwynedd by Kevin Richardson from Corris, Gwynedd.Image caption, The ancient Helvetia shipwreck at Rhossili in Swansea. Taken by Michael Gradisar from Adelaide, South Australia.Image caption, View of the lakes at Bosherton in Pembrokeshire. Taken by Clive Nurton from Cardiff.Image caption, A deer at the National Trust Dinefwr Park in Carmarthen. Taken by Clint Budd.Image caption, Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons at night. As seen by Geoff Moss of Troedyrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil.Image caption, Dyffryn House in the Vale of Glamorgan. As seen by John Meloni from Swansea.