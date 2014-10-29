Your Pictures: Photos from Wales

Outside St Fagans National History Museum in Cardiff. As seen by Lisa Wilmot from Cardiff.
Cwm Idwal in Snowdonia.
Mountains in Cwm Idwal, Snowdonia. As seen by Pat Penketh from Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The beach at Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire. As seen by Vernon Jones from Caerphilly.
The last night of the fair at Porthcawl in Bridgend. Taken by Roger Hathaway.
Cardigan Bay as seen from Aberdyfi, Gwynedd by Kevin Richardson from Corris, Gwynedd.
The ancient Helvetia shipwreck at Rhossili in Swansea. Taken by Michael Gradisar from Adelaide, South Australia.
View of the lakes at Bosherton in Pembrokeshire. Taken by Clive Nurton from Cardiff.
A deer at the National Trust Dinefwr Park in Carmarthen. Taken by Clint Budd.
Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons at night. As seen by Geoff Moss of Troedyrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil.
Dyffryn House in the Vale of Glamorgan. As seen by John Meloni from Swansea.