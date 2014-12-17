Deep Purple's Glover an honorary fellow of South Wales University
Deep Purple songwriter Roger Glover has been made an honorary fellow of the University of South Wales.
Originally from Brecon, the bass guitarist made his debut with the legendary rock band in the early 1970s.
After releasing a number of solo records, he reformed the group famous for 'Smoke on the Water' in 1983.
The musician received his award in recognition of his contribution to music and the creative industries.
Receiving his fellowship, he said: "My version of university was gaining experience performing with Episode Six, the band I formed during my teens."
He added: "It is fantastic to see so many graduates realising their potential and gaining degrees from the university today.
"I wish them every success in their future careers."
