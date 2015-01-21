Image copyright Admiral Image caption The new roles will be in three different departments

Insurance company Admiral is recruiting more than 280 people across south Wales.

The company is looking to fill 150 jobs in Cardiff, more than 100 in Swansea and more than 30 in Newport.

The roles will be in contact centres, the IT department and law firms.

The news comes as new figures revealed the unemployment rate in Wales has dropped to 7%, with 103,000 people out of work in the three months to November 2014.

Admiral's head of people services, Ceri Assiratti, said: "We're very confident in finding more good quality people to meet our current recruitment needs."