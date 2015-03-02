What Wales wants: Children and environment key concerns
Children and the environment are the key concerns for people in Wales, says a new report.
The Wales We Want study has spoken to community groups, councils and school children as part of a "national conversation" for the Welsh government.
The report distils the views gathered at scores of meetings and through questionnaires, in which 7,000 people took part over a year.
It has led to seven "foundations for well-being" being drawn-up.
The report is being launched by Welsh actor and screen star Michael Sheen on Monday, in his role as a Unicef UK ambassador.
He will tell the Sustainable Development Charter conference in Cardiff that the findings of the report are "hugely encouraging".
The report highlights a message that children need to get the best start in life from very early years, with skills and education encouraging an independent-thinking next generation.
It spells out the seven foundations for policymakers as:
- Children need to be given the best start in life from very early years
- Future generations need thriving communities built on a strong sense of place
- Living within global environmental limits, managing our resources efficiently and valuing our environment is critical
- Investing in growing our local economy is essential for the well-being of future generations
- Well-being of all depends on reducing inequality and a greater value on diversity
- Greater engagement in the democratic process, a stronger citizen voice and active participation in decision making is fundamental for the well-being of future generations
- Celebrating success, valuing our heritage, culture and language will strengthen our identity for future generations
Peter Davies, who has overseen the process as commissioner, Future Generations, said: "The pilot National Conversation has been a journey that exceeded our expectations and an opportunity to look beyond the short-term pressures of everyday life and to discuss the nation we want to leave for future generations."
As well as the events to mark the report's publication in Cardiff on Monday, the findings will also be given a public airing on Friday in Llandudno, Conwy.