Ofcom revokes Radio Beca community licence
Media regulator Ofcom has revoked a community licence given to a new radio station.
Radio Beca had planned to broadcast mainly in Welsh to Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and north Pembrokeshire.
But it delayed its proposed launch date in April 2014.
Euros Lewis, from Radio Beca, said it had taken three years for the station to be able to "stand on its own to feet".
Ofcom told Newyddion 9 the station was given two extensions before the decision to withdraw its licence was taken.
'Disappointing'
Elinor Williams, from Ofcom, said: "We issued the licence in May 2012 and they had two years to come on air from that specific date."
The station has failed to obtain Welsh government grant funding and there was uncertainty about a permanent home for it.
There was also concern Radio Beca had only managed to raise £20,000 when it was required to raise £320,000, although the station has submitted a bid for £100,000 in grant funding from the Big Lottery Fund.
Mr Lewis said: "Unfortunately, it's only during the past few months that Radio Beca has been able to raise money through sponsorship and adverts.
"What's disappointing is that it's only now that we have been able to put forward a prospectus that shows that Radio Beca can stand on its own two feet."