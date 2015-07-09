Memorial unveiled at Morriston Hospital for organ donors
- Published
A stained glass memorial dedicated to organ donors has been unveiled at a Swansea hospital.
The installation at Morriston Hospital has been placed in a corridor connecting the new £60m outpatients' building with the rest of the hospital.
The tribute depicts the lifecycle of a dandelion and was designed by Katie Allen and created in glass by Simon Howard.
Around the glass are words in English and Welsh by poet Menna Elfyn.
Meanwhile, a new NHS register that allows people to opt in or out of becoming an organ donor has been launched across the UK.
People in Wales have had access to the register since June.
From 1 December, if a Welsh resident has not registered a decision it will be assumed they have no objection to being an organ donor.
The law remains unchanged for the rest of the UK.