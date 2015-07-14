'My son's death in Brecon Beacons is a blot on the Army'
David Dunsby points to a lone sheep on the hillside. "If you look at that sheep up there, all he had to do was finish a kilometre from there, and that is how heartbreaking it is."
His son, James, along with Craig Roberts and Edward Maher all died after taking part in one of the gruelling selection tests to join the SAS reserves, almost exactly two years ago.
David has since made regular visits to the Brecon Beacons, the mountain range in south Wales where the tragedy unfolded.
"I still get tearful, and I will always get tearful," he said.
"It's just so hard when you hear about the failings. I just don't want it to happen again... It's hard to know your son fell and you weren't there to catch him."
David still has respect for the special forces, despite what has happened.
On the day we met he had come to present prizes to a group taking part in exactly the same march on which his son died.
The SF Experience, run by former soldier Jason Birch, gives civilians a taste of the challenge undertaken by the SAS.
Ken Jones, a former SAS soldier, runs the rival Avalanche Endurance Events. Despite what happened, there are still members of the public and soldiers considering selection who are willing to pay to walk in the footsteps of the men who are considered "the best of the best".
James Dunsby, Edward Maher and Craig Roberts were all described in court, by the then director of special forces, as "marvellous men, taken down at the height of their ambition, trying to join an exceptional regiment".
Like most of the soldiers giving evidence, he spoke from behind a screen to protect his identity.
The soldier, known as 1A, in charge of the exercise that day in July 2013, told the inquest: "It's inconceivable to me how three men from the same unit... undergoing the same selection process, should suffer the same injuries on the same day at around the same time, when they were all doing so well."
But they did.
The march on which the three part-time soldiers died is called point-to-point, just one of a series involved in selection week.
They had to cover just over 16 miles in about eight hours, navigating their way through a series of checkpoints while carrying backpacks, or Bergens, weighing more than 50lbs.
The court heard those taking part had a "do or die" attitude.
It was one of the hottest days of the year on the Beacons on 13 July and 78 soldiers were on the mountain - 37 of them reservists.
Unlike the regulars, the reservists had not been given two weeks to acclimatise, and it was the reservists who suffered most in the heat.
While there was water, in addition to what they carried, water was not present at all the five checkpoints.
'Outright failure of common sense'
The inquest heard there had been no significant changes to the risk assessment, made more than a week before the march.
The directing staff were not even aware it was going to be the hottest day of the year.
They had not read, or were even aware, of an MoD guidance notice on how to deal with heat injuries. It could have led to the march being cancelled.
That day seven soldiers suffered heat-related injuries along with the three who died.
Giving evidence a soldier, known as 1W, said he was briefly pulled off the march because he was zig-zagging but he was still allowed to continue.
Soldier 2D, who also fell ill, said there "was an outright failure of common sense" on the day.
Several soldiers had already been withdrawn by the time Craig Roberts went down. He collapsed near the area the SAS calls "VW Valley".
The VW stands for "voluntary withdrawal" and is marked by steep inclines, boggy ground and it is where many soldiers pull out.
All the participants were carrying GPS trackers, fitted with an emergency "man-down" button. From the command vehicle the directing staff should have been able to look at a computer screen to monitor their movements.
Soldier 1A described the system as "fairly old and not fit for purpose".
It took them almost two hours before they realised Edward Maher had stopped. By the time the emergency services reached him rigor mortis had already set in.
Temperature of 105.8 F
Emergency crews had not even been told the exercise was taking place. It took more than an hour for them to reach James Dunsby. He had a temperature of 105.8 F, the highest ever recorded by the medic who attended him. James died in hospital 17 days later.
There is a reason why the SAS push men to their physical and psychological limit. There is a reason why selection involves a series of long marches or TABs (Tactical Advances to Battle).
Chris Ryan was a member of the now famous SAS patrol Bravo Two Zero that was sent behind enemy lines in Iraq in 1991. He was the only one to make it to Syria with the longest escape and evasion in SAS history.
We met on the Beacons and he told me about that patrol: "I was pushing myself to the point where I was collapsing and then coming to several hours later.
"That is the calibre of men we need in the SAS and that is why they come (to the Beacons) to do this aptitude test.
"We need motivated individuals who will push themselves beyond the pain barrier, beyond what a normal human being would understand."
'Lost three good men'
But he believes the march should not have gone ahead.
"With the gift of hindsight somebody should have made the decision to halt that particular march," he said.
David Dunsby recently completed the march his son never finished. He hopes lessons will be learnt out of this tragedy.
He said it has put "a blot on the British Army".
Changes have since been made to selection. Reservists are now given the week to prepare on the mountains. The GPS system is being updated.
But David still cannot forget the failings on that day.
"They lost three good men that day," he said.
"The cost to the country with the kind of service these three men would have given, the country will never get that back.
"We will never get our sons back."