5,000 badger vaccinations administered since 2010
More than 5,000 vaccinations against bovine TB have been administered to badgers in mid and west Wales.
A five-year Welsh government project to the tackle the disease began in 2010.
An 'Intensive Action Area' was established, covering Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
Deputy Minister for Farming and Food, Rebecca Evans, said: "We know that it may take years to properly see the benefits of some of our additional measures in the area."