Club membership has increased by 36%, says Disability Sport Wales

There has been a 30% increase in people taking part in disability sports activities over the last year.

In 2014, people with disabilities took part in 1,087,288 "participation opportunities" - such as an individual taking part in regular basketball games - up from 832,929 in 2013.

There are now a total of 16,597 members registered at 365 clubs which support people with disabilities in Wales.

Disability Sport Wales said it showed sport was an inclusive environment.

Partnership manager Michelle Daltry said: "Sport provides a unique opportunity to unite communities and promote real diversity which has the ability to transform the lives of disabled people."