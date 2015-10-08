Final day for consultation on proposed court closures
- Published
People have one more day to have their say on plans to close 11 courts across Wales.
There are fears the closures could see people's journey times take more than two hours if going by bus in some rural areas.
Closure-threatened courts are in Powys, Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Denbighshire and Wrexham.
Justice Secretary Michael Gove said it would tackle "surplus capacity".
The UK government consultation on plans to close 91 courts and tribunals in England and Wales ends on Thursday.
It said if the plans go ahead, 95% people could drive to court within an hour, but a map produced by the Law Society suggests it would take longer for those who rely on public transport.
Under threat
- Brecon Law Courts
- Bridgend Law Courts
- Carmarthen Civil, Family, Tribunal and Probate Hearing Centre
- Carmarthen Law Courts (The Guildhall)
- Dolgellau Crown and Magistrates' Court
- Holyhead Magistrates' Court
- Llangefni Civil and Family Court
- Neath and Port Talbot Civil and Family Court
- Pontypridd Magistrates' Court
- Prestatyn Magistrates' Court
- Wrexham Tribunal (Rhyd Broughton)