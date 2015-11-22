Big Figures: Wales this week in numbers

Big Figures: Wales this week in numbersPublished22 November 2015Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA look back at some of this week's stories in numbers.Monday: Welsh government criticised for appointing more Labour supporters to public bodiesTuesday: Circuit of Wales plans in Ebbw Vale pass 'vital' hurdleWednesday: Homes left without power after Storm Barney batters WalesThursday: Streets in Wales blighted by discarded cigarette buttsFriday: Rocketing cost of the Great Western Main Line rail electrification is unacceptable, say MPs