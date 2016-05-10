Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Tom and Lady Melinda Rose Woodward got married at the age of 16 in 1957

Sir Tom Jones will return to the stage following the death of his wife, saying "singing really is my best therapy".

Lady Melinda Rose Woodward - known as Linda - died on 10 April in Los Angeles after suffering with cancer.

Sir Tom cancelled his Asia tour after his wife fell ill.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: "Music is so important to me - it's my life and through the brightest and darkest of times it has embedded a soundtrack to all my memories."

The singer said: "I came to the conclusion that singing really is my best therapy.

"It means a huge amount to be able to continue to perform for such a loyal and giving audience; your support has been uplifting and doesn't go unnoticed. See you all at the shows this summer."

Sir Tom met his wife, his childhood sweetheart, when they were both 12 and growing up together in Treforest, Pontypridd.

The pair were married for 59 years and had a son, Mark, who is now Sir Tom's manager.

The singer is due to kick off his UK tour with a performance at Hampton Court Palace on 8 June.