Roald Dahl: Scenes of the unexpected on Cardiff's streets
Thousands of people take to Cardiff's streets to watch colourful performances as the city celebrates the work of Roald Dahl.
-
Geoff Caddick
Mr Fox tightrope walks by Cardiff Castle.
-
National Theatre Wales
A giant peach was transported through the streets of Cardiff city centre.
-
Dan Green
A fan watches the action dressed as a fox.
-
Toby Farrow
A 'protest' group followed the giant peach around the city's streets.
-
Dan Green
An estimated 35,000 people packed into the city for Saturday afternoon's events.
-
Dan Green
The event was not just a Welsh affair, Roald Dahl's Norwegian roots were also celebrated.
-
Dan Green
Buildings on Cathays Park were lit up on Saturday night.
-
Toby Farrow
Saturday's festivities culminated in a performer being suspended from a giant peach.
-
Dan Green
Lindsey Russell performs a reading of one of Roald Dahl's books as part of a National Theatre Wales event.
-
BBC
Hundreds of people gathered in Cooper's Field on Sunday for a pyjama picnic.