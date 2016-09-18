Roald Dahl: Scenes of the unexpected on Cardiff's streets

  • 18 September 2016

Thousands of people take to Cardiff's streets to watch colourful performances as the city celebrates the work of Roald Dahl.

  • Mr Fox tightrope walks by Cardiff Castle Geoff Caddick

  • Giant peach National Theatre Wales

  • A fan watches the action dressed as a fox Dan Green

  • A 'protest' group followed the giant peach around the city's streets Toby Farrow

  • An estimated 35,000 people packed into the city for Saturday afternoon's events Dan Green

  • The event was not just a Welsh affair, Roald Dahl's Norwegian roots were also celebrated Dan Green

  • Buildings on Cathays Park were lit up on Saturday night Dan Green

  • Saturday's festivities culminated in a performer being suspended from a giant peach Toby Farrow

  • Lindsey Russell performs a reading of one of Roald Dahl's books as part of a National Theatre Wales event Dan Green

  • Hundreds of people gathered in Cooper's Field on Sunday for a pyjama picnic BBC

