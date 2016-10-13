Image caption Bectu believes that BBC management do not appreciate their programme-making staff and risk losing some of their most creative talent

Twenty-seven jobs are being lost in Wales as part of a restructure of the BBC's production arm, BBC Studios.

Some 200 staff work in Cardiff on factual shows including X-Ray, Bargain Hunt and Crimewatch, and on dramas filmed at the Roath Lock studios.

BBC Studios has announced plans to cut about 300 staff across the UK as part of an efficiency drive.

Bectu, the largest trade union within the BBC, said the redundancies could mark the beginning of further cuts.

Gerry Morrissey, Bectu's general secretary, said: "We have been expecting today's announcement because of the poor licence fee settlement and ongoing efficiency savings.

"However, we are worried that this may be the beginning of the cuts as the BBC starts the process of putting all of its programmes out to competition."

'Level playing field'

Mr Morrissey said the BBC was refusing to agree to their demands for a "level playing field" by requiring all bidders to provide "decent terms and conditions", including pension provision for staff.

He added: "Bectu will be seeking assurances from the BBC that the redundancies will be achieved through voluntary means."

Director of BBC Studios Mark Linsey said: "A strong, creative and competitive BBC Studios is crucial to maintaining the BBC's role as one of the world's great programme makers - and we are committed to delivering the best content in all our genres.

"These plans will ensure we can compete successfully in the future."

Consultation meetings between Bectu and the BBC on the proposed redundancies start on 24 October.