Image caption Scottish Power engineers work to restore power lines in Anglesey

About 800 homes and businesses across north Wales are still without electricity because of damage caused by Thursday's Storm Doris.

Winds of up to 94mph had caused damage and affected travel and power supplies across Wales.

Scottish Power said it was working to restore supplies in parts of Anglesey, Gwynedd, Wrexham and some isolated areas in mid Wales.

The firm had said it hoped to reconnect everyone by the end of Friday.

But it has since admitted "a small number of homes in north Wales will remain off power overnight" as engineers prepare to work through the night.

Scottish Power said it has been delivering hot food to customers without cooking facilities.

Western Power Distribution has said 240 properties in south and west Wales - 157 in Pembrokeshire and 83 in Powys - were still without power.

Arriva Trains Wales said a number of trains sustained damage from hitting trees and the network may run with fewer carriages.

Image copyright Arriva Trains Wales Image caption Fallen trees mean the Blaenau Ffestiniog branch line to Llandudno remains closed

Railway lines between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno and the Heart of Wales line between Llanelli and Shrewsbury remained closed on Friday. Buses replaced services.

Arriva Trains Wales also warned commuters that the Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno line will be closed until Monday as buses replace trains on an amended timetable.

The Welsh Mountain Zoo, in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, remained shut on Friday following storm damage.

Image copyright Welsh Mountain Zoo Image caption Storm damage at Welsh Mountain Zoo

Wales recorded the strongest gust of wind on Thursday as the weather station at Capel Curig in Snowdonia peaked at 94mph (151km/h).

North Wales was worst affected by Storm Doris and North Wales Police received about 500 more calls than usual.

Police warned motorists to drive safely as fallen trees and branches were "still causing issues on some minor roads".

Meanwhile, a primary school held an auction on Friday to raise funds for new furniture after Storm Barbara ripped off part of its roof last year.

Pupils were taught in community venues while repairs were carried out at Ysgol Rhosgadfan, near Caernarfon, after the Christmas break.

Head teacher Paul Carr said the damage caused had been "quite frightening".

Image copyright Allyson Jones Image caption A trampoline lifted into the air at Rhuddlan, Denbighshire