Image caption The new investment comes as work to build a new BBC Wales HQ in Cardiff continues

BBC Wales will deliver its biggest single investment for two decades for television, radio and mobile services, it has been announced.

The £10.5m package will see 40 new jobs at the broadcaster, including 25 additional journalist posts.

It will support the equivalent of 100 jobs across the independent TV sector.

Director Rhodri Talfan Davies said it would ensure BBC Wales was "a bold and ambitious broadcaster for the whole nation, young and old".

According to BBC Wales, £8.5m of the investment is new funding and follows pledges to spend more on programmes in February.

It follows announcements last week on plans for a new monthly debate programme and a new weekly current affairs programme for Wales.

The broadcaster has also said it will expand FM coverage for Radio Wales in north and mid Wales, and is launching a new morning service for Radio Cymru.

Image caption BBC Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies says £8.5m is new funding

News and Sport

25 additional posts

Expanding specialist correspondent team, with greater expert coverage of social affairs, home affairs and under-represented communities

A BBC Wales Brexit team to cover its impact on Wales

A new current affairs strand - BBC Wales Investigates, delivering major investigations

New 20:00 bulletin on BBC One Wales encompassing global, UK and Welsh stories

An extended late evening Wales Today programme

Television, BBC iPlayer and mobile

Major expansion in drama, comedy and landmark factual programming

At least two-three hours of additional programming available on BBC One Wales and BBC Two Wales

On-demand BBC Wales channel on iPlayer

New BBC short-form content for iPlayer and social media, partnering with BBC Scotland to develop a similar media hub to The Social, focusing on a diverse mix of new talent in Welsh and English

Three major drama series currently being shot in Newport, Carmarthenshire and north west Wales for 2018

"Audiences in Wales already rate the BBC more highly than any other UK nation, but this is an unprecedented opportunity to deepen our connection with viewers and listeners in every part of the nation," added the BBC Wales director.

"We're putting entertainment right at the heart of our plans - and we have an exciting range of new comedy and drama projects in the pipeline with some of our nation's biggest and brightest talents.