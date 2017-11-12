Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wales' national Remembrance Sunday event took place in Cardiff

Wales' national Remembrance Sunday event has taken place in Cardiff, with others being held around the county.

Detachments from the Armed Forces marched to the Welsh National War Memorial at Alexandra Gardens, Cathays Park, before a service at 11:00 GMT.

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said it was an opportunity for the nation to "pay its respect to all those who fought and died" in conflicts.

A field of remembrance at Cardiff Castle has more than 10,000 crosses.

Communities across Wales also held their own services on Sunday.

Wrexham's RWF Memorial at Bodhyfryd was the focus of its commemorations.

Aberystwyth's Remembrance Sunday parade was organised by the Royal British Legion with other events in Ceredigion, including Cardigan and Lampeter.

In Gwynedd, Bangor hosted a parade with a service at the cathedral while Swansea's main service was at the cenotaph on the promenade.

A weekend of motor racing was taking place at Anglesey Circuit as part of Mission Motorsport's Race of Remembrance.

The charity uses racing as a form of therapy for veterans who have been physically or mentally wounded.

All racing stopped at 10:45 on Sunday and the track silenced for remembrance.

The event was attended by Army veteran Andy Mills, who was aiming to complete his 522 mile (841km) walk from Germany on the island. He is raising money for Mission Motorsport which he said helped him cope with post traumatic stress disorder.

A commemoration stone has been unveiled in Holyhead on Remembrance Sunday almost 100 years to the day that a local hero died in battle.

A commemoration stone was unveiled in Holyhead 100 years after local war hero John Fox Russell, who won the VC for bravery, died in battle

Captain John Fox Russell was posthumously awarded the VC for bravery at Tel el Khuweilfeh in Palestine during World War One when he "repeatedly went out to attend the wounded under murderous fire from snipers and machine guns".

The ceremony was part of a national centenary commemoration to honour the 628 recipients of the Victoria Cross during the war.

At the Cenotaph in London, volunteers from St John Cymru were among Welsh representatives taking part in the service.

The 130th (St John) Field Ambulance served during World War One, including at Mametz Wood on the Somme in July 1916 where the 38th (Welsh) Division suffered heavy losses.

St John Cymru chief executive Keith Dunn said the organisation marks its centenary next year, "showing that our work saving lives is as important and relevant today as it was on the battlefields 100 years ago".

In Cardiff, music was played at the national service by the Band of the Royal Welsh and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh.

The Canton Salvation Army Band also lead ex-servicemen and women to the cenotaph with hymns led by Cardiff Arms Park Male Voice Choir.

At 10:59, a bugler from The Royal Welsh Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh sounded the Last Post.

It was followed by a member of Newport's 104 Regiment Royal Artillery firing a gun to mark the start of the two minutes' silence.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in those conflicts and also with those armed forces personnel who are currently serving to protect our nation."

The Fields of Remembrance in Cardiff is one of six across the UK which are created by The Royal British Legion every November as a tribute to those who have died serving in the UK's armed forces.