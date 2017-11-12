In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Wales

  • 12 November 2017

Here are some of your photos of Remembrance Sunday parades and services across Wales.

  • A service at Caerphilly Castle Royal British Legion Caerphilly Branch

    A service at Caerphilly Castle was well attended, including the Royal British Legion, Caerphilly Branch.

  • Whitchurch parade and service Fairwater Neighbourhood Policing Team

    The Fairwater Neighbourhood Policing Team were among attendees at the Whitchurch parade and service, Cardiff.

  • Remembrance Sunday Cardiff BBC

    A parade marches through Bute Park, Cardiff.

  • Service at Troedyrhiw Park, Merthyr Tydfil Gareth Lewis

    A service at Troedyrhiw Park in Merthyr Tydfil.

  • A service in Bute Park, Cardiff, for Remembrance Sunday BBC

    A service is held in Bute Park, Cardiff, for Remembrance Sunday.

  • The Rhyl cenotaph Paul Frost

    RNLI members lay a wreath at the cenotaph in Rhyl, Denbighshire.

  • The Ladies British Legion at Llanidloes, Powys Trudy Davies

    The Ladies British Legion took part in services at Llanidloes, Powys.

  • Poppy wreaths laid out in Cardiff for Remembrance Sunday BBC

    Poppy wreaths laid out in Cardiff for Remembrance Sunday.

  • The Combined Cadet Force of Christ College, Brecon, attended Brecon's service Combined Cadet Force, Christ College, Brecon

    The Combined Cadet Force of Christ College, Brecon, Powys, attended Brecon's service.

  • In Bangor, marching bands braved the rain to pay their respects BBC

    In Bangor, Gwynedd, marching bands braved the rain to pay their respects.

  • Scouting organisations took part in services, like the one held in Llanidloes Trudy Davies

    Scouting organisations took part in services, like the one held in Llanidloes, Powys.

  • A packed service in Caerphilly, held by the Caerphilly branch of the Royal British Legion Royal British Legion Caerphilly Branch

    A packed service in Caerphilly, held by the Caerphilly branch of the Royal British Legion.

