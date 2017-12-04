Image copyright Wales News Service

A man who represented Wales in swimming at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 has pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape.

Otto Putland, 24, of Dinedor, near Hereford, is accused of raping two different women on separate occasions in April and July 2015.

A trial has been set for 3 April 2018 at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Putland was given bail until that date.