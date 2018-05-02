Your pictures in Wales: 25 April - 1 May 2018
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
-
Jeff Gilgannon
And... relax. Jeff Gilgannon captured this striking image of Llyn Nantlle Uchaf in the Nantlle Valley in Snowdonia in the early hours of the morning. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Morven Ozanne
Morven Ozanne's spaniel Fly loves playing with his frisbee on the beach at Llanbedr, Gwynedd.
-
Fay Rowland
Sunshine and fishing on Pebble beach at The Knap in the Vale of Glamorgan, courtesy of Fay Rowland.
-
Amy Spencer
Jake Spencer above the clouds and sun near the summit of Foel Senigl in Gwynedd, courtesy of Amy Spencer.
-
Paul Thompson
Steaming ahead - this Welsh Highland Railway train chugging through Snowdonia was snapped by Paul Thompson.
-
Donald McNaught
A heron on the lookout for a spot of lunch at the Conwy RSPB Nature Reserve, taken by Donald McNaught.
-
Peter Whitehead
Peter Whitehead snapped this view of the Glyders from Y Garn, above the Ogwen Valley.
-
Mandy Llewellyn
Mandy Llewellyn took this sunset picture at Tenby Harbour.
-
Tom Arnold
Tom Arnold from Pembrokeshire took this photo of a gannet fishing yesterday at Barafundle Bay.
-
Neale Jones
A double rainbow was captured at Nant Peris, Gwynedd, by Neale Jones.
-
Ela Fraczkowska
Ela Fraczkowska took this picture at Southerndown, Vale of Glamorgan.
-
Hal Young
Trig point on Mynydd Troed in the Black Mountains - with Brecon Beacons in the background - was taken by Hal Young.