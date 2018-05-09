Your pictures in Wales: 2-8 May 2018

  • 9 May 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

  • Sychnant Pass above Conwy Gareth Davies

    Moody sky at Sychnant Pass above Conwy, courtesy of Gareth Davies. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Gazing out: Paul Roberts captured a blue tit at Aberogwen, Gwynedd Paul Roberts

  • Northern slopes of Beacons Sean Crawford

    Sean Crawford captured the rugged essence of the Brecon Beacons.

  • Point of Ayr lighthouse at Talacre, Flintshire, shot by Gareth Davies Gareth Davies

  • Dog lying under a tree Tracy Dunford

    See that? No you don't - not a cloud in the sky on a Bank Holiday weekend! Jack the dog needs to take shelter from the sun outside Cardiff City Hall, as captured by Tracy Dunford

  • An aurora over Penmon on Anglesey Bleddyn Jones

    This natural light display over Penmon on Anglesey was captured by Bleddyn Jones.

  • Puppy George Jones

    George Jones took this picture of Tegan, a 14-week old red sable sheep dog, in Gogerddan woods near Aberystwyth.

  • Boat on beach Simon Tudor

    Beached: This boat waits for the tide at Barmouth, as seen by Simon Tudor.

  • Llanberis Pass Tim Scanlan

    Sunset over the Llanberis Pass in Snowdonia, as seen by Tim Scanlan.

  • Puffin Dan Jolley

    Dan Jolley captured a puffin preparing its burrow on Skomer Island off Pembrokeshire.

  • Feather near beach Ashley Williams

    A feather diffuses the setting sun over Worm's Head on Gower, as captured by Ashley Williams.

  • Cardiff Castle library Owen Evans

    Owen Evans took this view of the ornate library inside Cardiff Castle.

