An all-women team has refereed a senior men's match for the first time in Wales at a cup final on Saturday.

The team of Cheryl Foster, Laura Griffiths, Sian Williams and Charlie Smith officiated the final of the Huws Gray Alliance Cup in Ruthin.

It will be the first time all four officials at a senior men's match in Wales are women.

Flint Town United beat Gresford Athletic on penalties with the match ending 1-1 after extra time.

Ms Foster, a former Wales international who won 63 caps for her country, started refereeing after retiring and was made an international standard referee by Fifa in just her third season of officiating.

She refereed the 2016 FAW Women's Cup final and runs lines in the Welsh Premier League.

Ms Foster, who is originally from Bangor but is now a teacher in Chester, said: "I'm very proud to be asked to do a final but for all the girls it's a bit of history being made but we have to understand we're just the third team.

England saw an all-female refereeing team at a Conference match between Kidderminster Harriers and Nuneaton Borough in September 1999, when Wendy Toms refereed alongside her assistants Janie Frampton and Amy Rayner.