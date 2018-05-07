Image copyright Jess Meyer Image caption Families enjoyed the sun at St Fagans National Museum of History

Wales has enjoyed its hottest May Day since the bank holiday weekend was introduced in 1978.

The temperature reached 26C in Usk in Monmouthshire while it was 25C in Cardiff and Llysdinam in Powys - 10C above the average maximum of 15C.

The previous record was set in 1999 when 23.4C was recorded in Machynlleth.

It led to busy roads, while a child was rescued after being swept out to sea at Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The UK as a whole basked in record-breaking spring sunshine, with highs of 28C reported near London by the Met Office.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles said Wales' temperatures rose into the late afternoon on Monday - but cooler weather was on the horizon.

Image caption BBC Weather presenter Sue Charles said Usk in Monmouthshire was Wales' May Bank Holiday hotspot

"It's great timing because it's been warm throughout the whole bank holiday weekend," she said.

"Tomorrow a cold front cuts through and we lose all the warm air. It will be 15-20C, cooler and fresher."

Image copyright Sam Nash Image caption A field of bright yellow rapeseed lit up by the blazing sun on Llantwit Major’s cliffs in the Vale of Glamorgan

BBC Wales forecaster Derek Brockway tweeted to say the sunshine had not been seen everywhere: "Only 9°C 48°F in Aberporth on Cardigan Bay coast with fog."

Image caption Beachgoers have flocked to Barry Island

Most of the country saw blue skies and sunshine across the three-day holiday weekend, leading to busy roads as people headed to the coast.

In south Wales, traffic was queuing on Harbour Road, which leads to Barry Island, while Fabian Way was also busy in Swansea.

In the north, the A55 near Ewloe, Flintshire, was reported to be more congested than normal because of bank holiday traffic, as was the A470 Conway Road in Llandudno and the A5 in Betws-y-Coed.

Beaches were also busy around Wales, with visitors urged to keep a safe distance from cliffs following recent rock falls.

Coastguards were called to Ogmore-by-Sea beach on Monday afternoon after reports of a child being swept out to sea from Ogmore River, with three adults going into the water after them.

The Porthcawl RNLI inland and lifeboat were sent to help, along with the coastguard helicopter, an ambulance and Llantwit Major coastguard.

The child was returned safe and well to the beach by lifeguards.

Image copyright Janet Copeland Image caption Not everywhere saw the sun - sea mist shrouded Moylegrove in Pembrokeshire

Image caption Sunseekers enjoying the boating lake at Roath Park

Image caption North Beach in Tenby was popular over the weekend

