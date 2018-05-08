Image copyright Geograph/ Marion Phillips Image caption The scheme is proposed for land on the edge of Parc Garnant Golf Course

Plans have been submitted for log cabins and a spa on a site where a previous camping pods scheme was dropped for financial reasons.

Businessman Simon Card wants to build 11 cedar-clad cabins and two bed and breakfast rooms at Beacon View near Garnant.

It would be financed by the sale of four residential plots on which the buyers would build homes themselves.

Plans for the scheme are being examined by council planning officers.

Three of the residential plots are being marketed by estate agents, with offers in the region of £60,000 being sought.

Consent had previously been given for nine camping pods and two guesthouses, but the scheme did not go ahead for financial reasons.

The new plans, submitted to Carmarthenshire council, include a spa with treatment rooms, sauna, jacuzzi and swimming pool which would be open to local residents.