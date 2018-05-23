Your Pictures in Wales: 16-22 May 2018

  • 23 May 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

    Sunset over Snowdonia - Alun Thomas took this picture looking across Denbigh Moors. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

    Oar-some: Charlie Ellis snapped this shot of two paddleboarders taking in the sights near South Beach in Aberystwyth.

    Yr Eifl mountain range seen from the cliffs at Dinas Dinlle in Gwynedd, by Iwan Williams.

    Looking down towards Llanymawddwy, Gwynedd, from Bwlch Y Groes, taken by Carole Lynes.

    Sunset over the offshore wind farm off Rhyl, courtesy of Natalie Clements.

    There's a touch of the tropical about this sunset snap of Tenby, as taken by Joanna Lynas.

    Graham Thomas snapped this short-eared owl swooping over the bluebells on Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire

    This seagull was hoping to share Jack MacLachlan's sandwiches as he sat at the top of Cadair Idris in Snowdonia.

    Mist rising over Craig Goch dam in the Elan Valley, as seen by Sally Eversfield.

    The trees are showing off their full bloom to Phil Kirby in Clyne Gardens. Swansea.

    Barbara Fuller snapped this Talyllyn railway train in the bluebells as it was just leaving Dolgoch station going to Nant Gwernol in Snowdonia.

    Baby boom! This family of geese and goslings were snapped by Tracey Dunford on Roath Park lake in Cardiff.

