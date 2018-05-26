BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in pictures
All the best photos as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine and Sam Smith descend on Swansea.
-
PA
Ed Sheeran, one of the world's biggest music acts, opens BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in Swansea with his hit 'Castle On The Hill'
-
PA
An Ed Sheeran cardboard cut-out enjoys the man himself perform during the first day of the Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park
-
PA
Sheeran performed his No 1 hits Perfect, Shape of You and Thinking Out Loud during his set in Swansea
-
PA
A young girl leads the cheers as Sheeran performs
-
PA
Sheeran chats to the estimated 26,000 crowd on the first day of the Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park
-
PA
Getting the drinks in! This reveller was the king for his mates as he carried the drinks
-
PA
Jess Glynne performed No 1 hits Don't Be So Hard on Yourself, Hold My Hand, My Love and These Days in Swansea
-
PA
Loving Jess Glynne! A girl is excited to see her favourite singer
-
PA
Glynne, who became the first British female solo artist to have six UK No 1 singles, enjoys the Swansea atmosphere
-
PA
People relax away from the crowds at Singleton Park