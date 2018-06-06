Your Pictures: 30 May-5 June

  • 6 June 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales

  • Sunset over Moel Unben looking towards Llanfair Talhaiarn, near Abergele, Conwy county Gareth Bryn Davies

    Sunset over Moel Unben looking towards Llanfair Talhaiarn, near Abergele, Conwy county, courtesy of Gareth Bryn Davies. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • A group of cyclists travelling around Castle Point in Aberystwyth Dewi Alun

    Racing past: Alun Dewi caught up with these competitors as they sped around Castle Point during the Aberystwyth Cycling Festival.

  • Red rainbow in imposing sky over Anglesey captured by Gareth Mon Jones. Gareth Mon Jones

    Red rainbow in imposing sky over Anglesey captured by Gareth Mon Jones.

  • Puffin in Skomer Island Mandy Llewellyn

    This adorable puffin was caught sneaking up on Mandy Llewellyn on Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire.

  • Francis McClave captured these people cooling off in Criccieth, Gwynedd Francis McClave

    Enjoying the warm weather: Francis McClave captured these people cooling off in Criccieth, Gwynedd.

  • Buttercups Rachel Bevan

    Buttercups reflect the sunshine back at Rachel Bevan in Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion.

  • Sunset over Llyn Tegid in Bala Sarah Shaw

    Sarah Shaw took this peaceful picture while paddle boarding on Llyn Tegid in Bala.

  • Feeding time: These hungry Starlings were pictured by Ann Woosnam in Risca, Caerphilly county Ann Woosnam

    Feeding time: These hungry Starlings were pictured by Ann Woosnam in Risca, Caerphilly county

  • A photo of a lamb at the Rhandirmwyn dam near Llandovery Wendy Stephens Llandybie

    Just around the river bend: Wendy Stephens of Llandybie took this photo of a stunning view during a day out at Rhandirmwyn Dam near Llandovery

  • Photo of a falcon at Cardiff Castle Natasha K. Horvath

    Natasha Horvath took this photo of a falcon at Cardiff Castle

  • Searching for a pot of gold: Sixteen year old Megan Kay captured this rainbow amid stormy skies in Rhoslan, near Criccieth Megan Kay

    Searching for a pot of gold: Sixteen year old Megan Kay captured this rainbow amid stormy skies in Rhoslan, near Criccieth

  • Picture of a lone tree at Llyn Padarn, Llanberis Carol Lynes

    This moment of tranquillity was captured by Carole Lynes at Llyn Padarn, Llanberis.

More on this story